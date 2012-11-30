PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 30

Financial Times
David Cameron rejected the idea of a law to regulate the British press on Thursday, risking a split in his coalition after an inquiry proposed a watchdog with legal backing.
UK banks will have to raise up to 50 billion pounds of new capital after the BoE made it clear it did not trust the way they value their books.
Microsoft is planning to mirror arch-rival Apple by releasing a new version of its Windows operating system every year.
CCB ISSUES ‘DIM-SUM’ BONDS IN LONDON
China Construction Bank has become the first Chinese bank to issue a renminbi-denominated bond in London.
Gold Fields said on Thursday it planned to spin off two of its biggest South African assets into a new company as it restructures its business.
Robert Tchenguiz, the property tycoon, is close to selling 300 million pounds worth of service stations as he continues to dismantle his empire.
Morgan Stanley’s chief executive wants to use the bank’s excess capital to boost returns for the company’s “long suffering” shareholders.
David Cameron has overruled the head of the civil service and quashed the appointment of climate change expert David Kennedy to lead the energy department.
Virgin Media Business has won the UK’s first contract to provide citywide wireless outside London.