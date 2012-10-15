PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 14

Financial Times
Richard Branson and U.S. private equity entrepreneur Christopher Flowers are set to go head to head for hundreds of branches being offloaded by RBS.
Senior Conservatives are plotting an audacious “cash-for-seats” offer to Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.
A pensioner whose home was repossessed is taking on some of the world’s leading banks in the first known class-action lawsuit.
Three principals of hedge fund GLG Partners are sitting on a $220 million paper loss two years on from their firm’s acquisition by Man Group.
Lance Armstrong’s high-profile sponsors, including Nike and Anheuser-Busch, are standing by the professional cyclist.
The chairman of the International Accounting Standards Board has delivered a scathing assessment of its progress in carrying out urgent reforms.
Banks are taking advantage of investor demand for high-yielding assets to issue large quantities of a form of riskier debt.
Gary Hoffman, is to take the helm at Hastings, the insurer considering following Direct Line and launching on the stock market.
Siemens is prepared to walk away from its 1.3 billion euros ($1.69 billion) offer to buy Ansaldo Energia .
Some of Britain’s leading retail chiefs are calling for the government to freeze business rates as they battle brutal conditions on the high street.
Richard Branson is raising $90-$100 million from investors and private equity groups to roll out the Virgin Mobile brand to at least six new markets.