PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 16

Nat Rothschild, the financier who created Bumi Plc , has resigned from the board of the London-listed coal miner.
Rebekah Brooks received a pay-off totalling more than 7 million pounds ($11.24 million) following her resignation from News International last year.
Alex Salmond insists an independent Scotland could cohabit happily with the rest of the UK in a monetary union.
RBS has suspended its head of rates trading in Europe and Asia Pacific, the most senior employee to be put on leave on the Libor rate.
Four of the 10 largest shareholders at State Street are agitating for the removal of the custody bank’s chief executive or chief financial officer.
Sprint Nextel has been given $8 billion in capital it can use to better compete with Verizon Wireless and AT&T after SoftBank.
RBS will this week get the go-ahead from government and regulators to exit the state-backed insurance scheme covering its old “toxic assets”.
SFO DROPS PROBE INTO ICELAND‘S KAUPTHING
The Serious Fraud Office has dropped its investigation into the collapse of Kaupthing, the Icelandic bank, and shut its case against Robert Tchenguiz.