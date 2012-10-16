PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 16

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

ROTHSCHILD RESIGNS FROM BUMI PLC BOARD

Nat Rothschild, the financier who created Bumi Plc , has resigned from the board of the London-listed coal miner.

REBEKAH BROOKS RECEIVED 7 MLN GBP PAY-OFF

Rebekah Brooks received a pay-off totalling more than 7 million pounds ($11.24 million) following her resignation from News International last year.

SALMOND SAYS STERLING-ZONE WOULD WORK

Alex Salmond insists an independent Scotland could cohabit happily with the rest of the UK in a monetary union.

RBS SUSPENDS HEAD OF RATES TRADING

RBS has suspended its head of rates trading in Europe and Asia Pacific, the most senior employee to be put on leave on the Libor rate.

STATE STREET INVESTORS SEEK NEW BLOOD AT TOP

Four of the 10 largest shareholders at State Street are agitating for the removal of the custody bank’s chief executive or chief financial officer.

SOFTBANK TO INJECT $8 BLN IN CAPITAL INTO SPRINT

Sprint Nextel has been given $8 billion in capital it can use to better compete with Verizon Wireless and AT&T after SoftBank.

RBS SET TO LEAVE TOXIC ASSET SCHEME

RBS will this week get the go-ahead from government and regulators to exit the state-backed insurance scheme covering its old “toxic assets”.

SFO DROPS PROBE INTO ICELAND‘S KAUPTHING

The Serious Fraud Office has dropped its investigation into the collapse of Kaupthing, the Icelandic bank, and shut its case against Robert Tchenguiz.