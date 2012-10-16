PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 17

Financial Times
Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Vikram Pandit resigned abruptly on Tuesday after months of simmering tensions with the board of directors.
MasterCard is analysing transaction data to help marketers direct targeted advertising at consumers.
UK bankers face the risk of being barred from their profession by an independent body if they misbehave, under new rules under consideration.
Indonesia’s market regulator is investigating the use of funds raised in an initial public offering of one of London-listed Bumi Plc’s key assets.
Cable & Wireless Communications is in advanced talks to sell its controlling stake in Macau’s largest telecoms group to Citic Telecom International.
Britain’s banks must purge those remaining staff who are tainted by scandal or who fail to grasp the need for a complete culture change, Greg Clark said on Tuesday.
EU regulators have demanded that Google substantially change its controversial privacy policies or risk fines.
Societe Generale has been ordered to suspend some of its private banking activities in Japan after the country’s financial regulator found “serious violations” of laws.