PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 18

‘WIZARD OF OZ’ BOWS OUT OF MOORE CAPITAL -
EUROPE BANKING SUPERVISOR PLAN ‘ILLEGAL’ -
The chief executive of Rosneft will on Thursday finalise a deal with BP that will turn the Russian oil group into the world’s largest publicly traded crude oil producer.
British retail chains shut an average of 20 stores a day in the first six months of this year as the pace of high street closures accelerated.
The French government has been forced to step in with a rescue package for troubled carmaking group PSA Peugeot .
Nike, RadioShack, AB InBev and Trek have dropped their sponsorship deals with Lance Armstrong, once one of the world’s most endorsed athletes.
Citigroup’s new boss Mike Corbat is rushing to plug the gap he left at the helm of the U.S. bank’s European business.
Greg Coffey, one of the UK’s biggest hedge fund stars, has resigned from Moore Capital Management.
Boris Johnson on Wednesday raised the possibility of legal action over delays of government aviation policy.
A plan to create a single euro zone banking supervisor is illegal, according to a secret legal opinion for EU finance ministers.
A few simple rules should form the backbone of bank regulation after the financial crisis, former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker said on Wednesday.
New figures show the flow of foreign money seeking a home in London means the capital now accounts for a third of total European investment transactions.