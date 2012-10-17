PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 18

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

ROSNEFT SET TO CLINCH DEAL ON TNK-BP

The chief executive of Rosneft will on Thursday finalise a deal with BP that will turn the Russian oil group into the world’s largest publicly traded crude oil producer.

HIGH STREET HIT BY RISE IN RETAILER CLOSURES

British retail chains shut an average of 20 stores a day in the first six months of this year as the pace of high street closures accelerated.

PARIS STEPS IN OVER TROUBLED PEUGEOT UNIT

The French government has been forced to step in with a rescue package for troubled carmaking group PSA Peugeot .

ARMSTRONG DROPPED BY SPONSORS

Nike, RadioShack, AB InBev and Trek have dropped their sponsorship deals with Lance Armstrong, once one of the world’s most endorsed athletes.

NEW CITI CHIEF SEEKS TO REASSURE BANKERS

Citigroup’s new boss Mike Corbat is rushing to plug the gap he left at the helm of the U.S. bank’s European business.

‘WIZARD OF OZ’ BOWS OUT OF MOORE CAPITAL

Greg Coffey, one of the UK’s biggest hedge fund stars, has resigned from Moore Capital Management.

JOHNSON WARNS ON AIRPORT PLAN DELAYS

Boris Johnson on Wednesday raised the possibility of legal action over delays of government aviation policy.

EUROPE BANKING SUPERVISOR PLAN ‘ILLEGAL’

A plan to create a single euro zone banking supervisor is illegal, according to a secret legal opinion for EU finance ministers.

VOLCKER CRITICISES BANKING REFORM MOVES

A few simple rules should form the backbone of bank regulation after the financial crisis, former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker said on Wednesday.

FOREIGN MONEY SEEKS LONDON PROPERTY

New figures show the flow of foreign money seeking a home in London means the capital now accounts for a third of total European investment transactions.