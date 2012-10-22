PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 22

Financial Times
Headlines
‘SUPER-CONNECTED’ DIGITAL CITY FACES CHALLENGE -
EU‘S FEMALE BOARD QUOTA PLAN SET TO FAIL -
Overview
Germany is planning to warn Britain that it will seek to cancel next month’s European budget s ummit i f David Cameron, the prime minister, insists that he will veto a n y deal other than a total freeze on spending.
Britain’s banks will be forced to hold eight times bigger buffers than before the financial crisis to guard against new threats, an FSA executive said.
Lloyds Banking Group is examining whether to ditch the concept of annual bonuses for senior staff and extend the timeframe of longer-term incentives to up to 10 years.
BP’s board has approved a deal with the Russian state oil company Rosneft to sell its stake in TNK-BP .
Insurance brokers have warned that a decision by Standard & Poor’s to cut its rating for Atradius to near “junk” status threatens far-reaching consequences.
Nissan plans to offer a lower-priced version of its Leaf to help spark sales of the electric car.
‘SUPER-CONNECTED’ DIGITAL CITY FACES CHALLENGE
The first in a series of “super-connected” digital cities under a 100 million pound ($160.23 million) government scheme has been challenged by key broadband providers.
EU‘S FEMALE BOARD QUOTA PLAN SET TO FAIL
An EU-wide plan to impose a 40 percent female quota on listed company boards looks likely to be blocked on Tuesday.
Nationwide Building Society has not ruled out making a bid for the several hundred branches of Royal Bank of Scotland.