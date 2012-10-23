PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 23

Financial Times
LOW RATES BLAMED FOR INSURERS’ RISK TAKING -
British newspapers belonging to Trinity Mirror are facing legal claims for phone hacking by four people, including former England football coach Sven Goran Eriksson.
BP announced on Monday it had agreed to sell its stake in its Russian joint venture TNK-BP to Rosneft for about $26 billion.
Pressure is growing on BBC chief George Entwistle to explain why the media organisation axed its own expose of alleged abuse of underage girls Jimmy Savile.
Persistent low interest rates are creating potentially big risks for the UK insurers, the City of London watchdog has warned.
Russian mobile phone company MegaFon said on Monday it will not start a roadshow for a stock market listing in London.
An internet research group owned by advertising conglomerate WPP has settled U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges that it violated federal law and deceived consumer.
A group of BAE Systems shareholders has demanded the resignation of chairman Dick Olver.
Vodafone will launch an international mobile money transfer service as part of a wider expansion of the M-Pesa financial services platform.