PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 23

Financial Times

Headlines

MIRROR GROUP FACES HACKING CLAIMS -

ROSNEFT TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF TNK-BP -

SAVILE TAKES TOLL AS COVER-UP FEARS GROW -

LOW RATES BLAMED FOR INSURERS’ RISK TAKING -

MEGAFON POSTPONES ITS LONDON OFFERING -

WPP RESEARCH UNIT SETTLE ONLINE CLAIM -

BAE SHAREHOLDERS CALL FOR CHAIRMAN TO GO -

VODAFONE TO EXPAND M-PESA TRANSFERS -

Overview

MIRROR GROUP FACES HACKING CLAIMS

British newspapers belonging to Trinity Mirror are facing legal claims for phone hacking by four people, including former England football coach Sven Goran Eriksson.

ROSNEFT TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF TNK-BP

BP announced on Monday it had agreed to sell its stake in its Russian joint venture TNK-BP to Rosneft for about $26 billion.

SAVILE TAKES TOLL AS COVER-UP FEARS GROW

Pressure is growing on BBC chief George Entwistle to explain why the media organisation axed its own expose of alleged abuse of underage girls Jimmy Savile.

LOW RATES BLAMED FOR INSURERS’ RISK TAKING

Persistent low interest rates are creating potentially big risks for the UK insurers, the City of London watchdog has warned.

MEGAFON POSTPONES ITS LONDON OFFERING

Russian mobile phone company MegaFon said on Monday it will not start a roadshow for a stock market listing in London.

WPP RESEARCH UNIT SETTLE ONLINE CLAIM

An internet research group owned by advertising conglomerate WPP has settled U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges that it violated federal law and deceived consumer.

BAE SHAREHOLDERS CALL FOR CHAIRMAN TO GO

A group of BAE Systems shareholders has demanded the resignation of chairman Dick Olver.

VODAFONE TO EXPAND M-PESA TRANSFERS

Vodafone will launch an international mobile money transfer service as part of a wider expansion of the M-Pesa financial services platform.