PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 24

The BoE is ready to inject more cash into the fragile British economy if recent positive signs fade, BoE Governor Mervyn King said on Tuesday.
Some big shareholders in Trinity Mirror are planning to call for an investigation into alleged phone hacking at tabloid titles including the Daily Mirror.
U.S. companies have warned of weaker global demand and are cutting jobs, raising fresh fears about the health of the world economy and sending shares tumbling.
France is close to agreeing a deal to prop up Peugeot by providing up to 7 billion euros ($9.07 billion) of financial guarantees to the car maker’s lending arm.
UBS is planning further drastic cutbacks in its investment bank that could prompt the loss of several thousand jobs.
CHINA WIDENS INSURERS’ INVESTMENT OPTIONS
China has opened a new area of alternative investments to the country’s insurance companies.
A controversial plan drawn up in Brussels to force all publicly traded companies to have 40 percent of women on their boards has been scrapped.
The head of the BBC denied on Tuesday helping to cover up a sex scandal involving one of its former stars but accepted the British broadcaster had been damaged by a crisis.
Apple updated its suite of iPads for the holiday shopping season, including a new, thinner and lighter “Mini” edition.
BHP Billiton is working with advisors to consider the sale of its Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona, which could fetch up to $1 billion.
CIC IN TALKS TO BUY DEUTSCHE‘S UK HQ
A Chinese sovereign wealth fund is set to become a landlord in the UK’s most important office market: the City of London.