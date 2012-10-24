PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 25

Financial Times
CAMERON SEIZES ON GDP 'GOOD NEWS'
FED 'STEADY-AS-SHE-GOES' AHEAD OF ELECTION
David Walker is planning a clean sweep of Barclays’ board after he formally becomes chairman of the bank next week.
CAMERON SEIZES ON GDP ‘GOOD NEWS’
David Cameron on Wednesday promised “the good news will keep coming” as his error-prone government prepared to seize on new data.
The US Department of Justice has sued Bank of America for more than $1 billion in the first fraud suit over defective home loans.
Peugeot unveiled a major expansion of its cost-cutting alliance with General Motors in the wake of its government bailout and Ford closed its Belgian car plant.
Dyson, the UK appliance company owned and run by Sir James Dyson, has started legal proceedings against Bosch.
Warren Buffett has said he is “salivating” at the thought of spending some of his $40 billion cash on a big acquisition.
FED ‘STEADY-AS-SHE-GOES’ AHEAD OF ELECTION
The U.S. Fed revised its view on the economy but made no change to monetary policy ahead of big decisions on fiscal policy expected after November’s election.
Admiralty Arch, one of London’s most distinctive buildings, has been sold to Rafael Serrano, a Spanish investor, for a figure near 60 million pounds.