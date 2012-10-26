PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 26

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

FORD CUTS 1,400 JOBS AT UK PLANT

Ford Motor announced on Thursday that it would close two of its UK manufacturing operations and cut 1,400 jobs next year.

JAPAN GRAPPLES WITH ITS FISCAL CLIFF

The Japanese finance ministry will hold crisis talks with bond dealers in the world’s largest government debt market on Friday.

PENGUIN AND RANDOM HOUSE IN DEAL TALKS

Bertelsmann and Pearson are in talks about combining their publishing divisions, Random House and Penguin.

CREDIT SUISSE TO CUT EXTRA $1 BLN

Credit Suisse reported a 63 percent fall in third-quarter net profits on Thursday and increased its cost-cutting programme by $1 billion.

ECCLESTONE REBUFFS BANK‘S $400 MLN F1 DEMAND

Bernie Ecclestone, chief executive of Formula One, has rebuffed a demand for some $400 million in damages from BayernLB, the German bank.

KKR EYES BARGAINS IN SPAIN

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), one of the world’s biggest private equity firms, is scouring Spain for investment opportunities as property assets are being sold.

BRITAIN MOVES OUT OF RECESSION

Britain’s double-dip recession has ended after the economy grew 1 percent between the second and third quarters.

EURO ZONE BANKS START ROAD BACK TO HEALTH

Investors may be jittery about much of southern Europe. But euro zone policy makers can claim significant improvements in crisis-hit banking systems.

COE ON MARKS FOR 12 MLN POUND IMAGE DEAL

Lord Coe could make 12 million pounds ($19.37 million) when he sells the image rights to his future earnings.