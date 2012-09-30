PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 1

Financial Times
US CANDIDATES’ FUTURES UP FOR DEBATE -
Xstrata is preparing to recommend the latest merger offer from Glencore on Monday.
Germany and France have agreed a common position on the tie-up of EADS and BAE Systems.
More graduates are opting for careers outside investment banking as the pull of big bonuses is replaced by job insecurity in the industry.
Private equity fund managers are so worried about changes to the way their income is taxed in the US that some are trying to rewrite agreements with investors.
News Corp has hired a senior official from the Securities and Exchange Commission and a former federal prosecutor to lead new compliance units.
The former head of the City of London watchdog is to chair a new company that offers cash-strapped homebuyers interest-free loans.
Investors are on course to put a record amount of money into exchange-traded funds.
Some of the world’s largest oil companies are jostling for licences to explore for shale gas in Colombia.
Ed Miliband caused concern in the City of London on Sunday when he warned that a future Labour government might split Britain’s biggest banks.
Barack Obama is scheduled to spend Monday holed up in Nevada for intensive debate practice.
Britain’s largest employers have poured roughly 175 billion pounds ($282.59 billion) into their underfunded pension schemes over the past decade.