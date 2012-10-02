PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 2

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
Bank profits from new mortgages have soared since the Federal Reserve began its third round of bond purchases two weeks ago.
Banks should pay bonuses in debt, which would be wiped out if a bank failed, according to the Liikanen commission.
Google’s stock market value topped that of long-time rival Microsoft for the first time on Monday.
Xstrata’s novel structure for its long-awaited merger with Glencore has gained further shareholder support.
Four people have been charged with a 3 million pounds ($4.84 million) alleged conspiracy to commit insider dealing.
Workday, a lossmaking U.S. business software company, paved the way on Monday for the biggest technology IPO since Facebook’s listing.
Indonesia’s Bakrie family have agreed to sell non-core assets to repay a loan that fell into default because of the share price collapse of Bumi.
The two key French and German private sector shareholders in EADS are pressing for changes to its 34 billion euros proposal to merge with BAE Systems.
SAC Capital has placed a top portfolio manager on paid leave after an analyst who reported to him pleaded guilty to insider trading last week.