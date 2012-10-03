PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 4

Financial Times
The government on Wednesday suspended three civil servants as it investigates what went wrong with the West Coast rail franchise contest.
Nasdaq suffered its second high-profile embarrassment in six months when it was forced to cancel trades in Kraft Foods .
RIAL‘S PLUNGE SPARKS TEHRAN CLASHES
Iranian riot police clashed with demonstrators in central Tehran on Wednesday over the plunging value of the rial.
Tesco’s first-half pre-tax profit fell 12 percent to 1.66 billion pounds ($2.67 billion) - its first such decline in two decades.
U.S. coal exports rose 24 percent in the first half of the year, according to the US Energy
Dame Marjorie Scardino will step down on January 1 as chief executive of Pearson.
Royal Bank of Scotland took a step toward floating a Direct Line after the partly nationalised lender found buyers for the first tranche of shares.
Portugal announced sweeping new tax increases in an effort to keep the country’s faltering bailout programme on track.
Stronger employment figures were cautiously hailed on Wednesday as a sign of momentum returning to the U.S. economy.
Hewlett-Packard warned its underperforming business would get worse before it improved as the U.S. computer maker issued an outlook below expectations.