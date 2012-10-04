PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 5

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
London Mayor Boris Johnson has attacked the government as “blind” and “complacent” for delaying action on London’s airport capacity crunch.
Morgan Stanley is preparing to cut job cuts and smaller bonuses planned for next year, the bank’s chief executive, James Gorman, said on Friday.
Google Inc and a group of publishers have agreed to a settlement over making digital copies of books.
Russia is considering allowing western companies to own oil licences in its Arctic waters, according to its energy minister, Alexander Novak.
The British government would have no stake in the enlarged group formed by the merger of BAE Systems and EADS , said Alistair Darling, the former chancellor of the exchequer.
Barclays announced a shake-up at its investment bank on Thursday as the group tries to cut costs and reduce risks to its reputation.
REDROW‘S CHAIRMAN RAISES BID FOR GROUP
Steve Morgan, the chairman of Redrow, has raised his offer for the housebuilding company he founded more than 35 years ago.
Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, on Thursday came close to demanding that European leaders make use of his bond-buying plan.
Social media company Facebook Inc reported on Thursday it reached the 1 billion user mark last month.