PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 9

More than 30 percent of shareholders in BAE Systems have expressed significant concerns about the deal with EADS .
George Osborne delighted the Tory right with plans to let bosses strip new staff of employment rights in exchange for shares.
Iraq is quietly shipping supplies of fuel oil to Syria in a deal that has triggered concern in Washington.
Reckitt Benckiser is facing the risk of a regulatory probe after failing to notify the stock market its chief executive pledged shares against a personal loan.
BP’s billionaire partners in TNK-BP said they want to sell or list their 50 percent stake in the business.
Total, one of the world’s largest oil trading groups has warned of “inaccurate pricing” in the benchmarks for the energy market.
The deadline for aspirants for the BoE governorship passed on Monday with at least four, possibly five, applicants.
Euro zone finance ministers launched their permanent 500 billion euro bailout fund on Monday but said Spain did not need a bailout.
Standard Chartered is preparing to ramp up its presence in sub-Saharan Africa in response to growing investor. demand.