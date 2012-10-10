PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 10

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
Britain’s FSA recently informed banks that they will not be required to hold any extra capital against new UK loans.
The Bank of England will ultimately have to face up to monetary policy’s limits as a tool to stimulate the economy, BoE governor Mervyn King said.
Google has made a bid to avoid an antitrust war with Brussels by offering to label information from its in-house services.
Russia’s second biggest mobile operator, MegaFon, announced its plan to sell shares in London this year.
British online fashion retailer ASOS is set to appoint Kate Bostock, the former head of general merchandise at Marks & Spencer, as a senior executive.
Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s product mastermind, has stepped back from day-to-day operations to focus on his other start-up, payments firm Square.
Talks between EADS and BAE Systems have hit a new obstacle over Germany’s reluctance to endorse an Anglo-French scheme for handling state shareholdings.
UPS is to be served with a formal EU complaint over its 5.2 billion euros ($6.71 billion) takeover bid for TNT Express.
ENRC is preparing to shake up its senior ranks, with Mehmet Dalman taking the reins as executive chairman.
Russian president Vladimir Putin backs BP’s plan to sell its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP to the state oil group Rosneft.
The IMF has warned that unless the euro zone resolves its capital crisis, European banks’ balance sheets will contract severely.