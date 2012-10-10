PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 10

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

FSA EASES BANK RULES TO BOOST LENDING

Britain’s FSA recently informed banks that they will not be required to hold any extra capital against new UK loans.

BOE SIGNALS INFLATION NOT PRIMARY FOCUS

The Bank of England will ultimately have to face up to monetary policy’s limits as a tool to stimulate the economy, BoE governor Mervyn King said.

GOOGLE IN BID TO AVOID EU ANTITRUST WAR

Google has made a bid to avoid an antitrust war with Brussels by offering to label information from its in-house services.

GOLDMAN QUITS MEGAFON LISTING

Russia’s second biggest mobile operator, MegaFon, announced its plan to sell shares in London this year.

M&S RETAIL VETERAN BOSTOCK TO JOIN ASOS

British online fashion retailer ASOS is set to appoint Kate Bostock, the former head of general merchandise at Marks & Spencer, as a senior executive.

TWITTER CO-FOUNDER TO FOCUS ON START-UP

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s product mastermind, has stepped back from day-to-day operations to focus on his other start-up, payments firm Square.

GERMANY THROWS DOUBT ON BAE TALKS

Talks between EADS and BAE Systems have hit a new obstacle over Germany’s reluctance to endorse an Anglo-French scheme for handling state shareholdings.

EU SET TO DEAL UPS BLOW OVER TNT BID

UPS is to be served with a formal EU complaint over its 5.2 billion euros ($6.71 billion) takeover bid for TNT Express.

ENRC POISED FOR BOARDROOM SHAKE-UP

ENRC is preparing to shake up its senior ranks, with Mehmet Dalman taking the reins as executive chairman.

PUTIN SUPPORTS TNK-BP SALE PLAN

Russian president Vladimir Putin backs BP’s plan to sell its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP to the state oil group Rosneft.

IMF WARNS EURO ZONE ON CAPITAL FLIGHT

The IMF has warned that unless the euro zone resolves its capital crisis, European banks’ balance sheets will contract severely.