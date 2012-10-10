PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 11

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
Attempts to create a European giant to rival Boeing of the U.S. collapsed on Wednesday, amid investor anger at the handling of a multibillion-euro merger.
GOLDMAN‘S ‘MUPPET HUNT’ DRAWS A BLANK
Goldman Sachs has told its board of directors that an internal investigation found little substance to allegations that bankers refer to clients as “muppets”.
Retail shareholders are to invest a greater sum in Direct Line’s initial public offering than any other UK flotation in at least the past five years.
The huge and rising government bond holdings of Japanese banks leave them vulnerable, the International Monetary Fund has warned.
Big fashion brands are fretting over whether to offer their wares on Amazon as its move into clothing forces them to make a decision.
Downing St was caught in the crossfire from the collapse of the BAE-EADS talks as MPs questioned why the government were keen to back the deal.
CAMERON VOWS TO UNLOCK BRITAIN‘S POTENTIAL
British Prime Minister David Cameron warned voters to brace for “painful decisions” on the economy on Wednesday but offered little new to alter a grim growth outlook.
A drop in shares of Apple in recent weeks has driven a rotation out of technology shares and reinforced the standing of financials as the best performing sector.