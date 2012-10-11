PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 12

Financial Times
Indonesia’s Bakrie family has proposed splitting from financier Nat Rothschild and Bumi Plc after news of an inquiry into possible wrongdoing.
Ken Clarke, the veteran Conservative politician, is to head a drive to sell expertise from the NHS to China.
Tim Geithner, U.S. Treasury secretary, spoke with BlackRock’s Larry Fink on at least 49 separate occasions, an average of about once every 11 days.
BP has come under a blistering attack from Azerbaijan’s president who has accused it of failing to meet production targets over the past three years.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company is quitting the debt-stricken country in favour of a London listing and Swiss domicile.
SoftBank is in discussions to purchase a controlling stake in Sprint Nextel.
Germany’s finance minister rebuked the head of the International Monetary Fund after she warned that EU leaders should ease demands for austerity.
Some of the world’s biggest oil companies and traders are poised to export substantial amounts of crude from the U.S. for the first time in decades.