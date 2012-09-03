PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sep 3

Financial Times
US INVESTOR IS IRELAND‘S BIGGEST CREDITOR -
British prime minister David Cameron will this week attempt to inject life into Britain’s stagnant economy.
Only a quarter of Germans think Greece should stay in the euro zone or get more help from other countries in the region.
At least a dozen U.S. private equity firms have been subpoenaed as part of a probe into tax strategy.
A 38 billion pound development boom in London’s most expensive neighbourhoods has been spurred by rampant demand from European and Asian buyers.
More than a quarter of exchange-traded funds and notes listed in the U.S. have attracted enough assets to be economically viable.
Investors in the 2.2 billion pound of debt in Hibu have begun restructuring talks for the second time in a year.
A leading U.S. bonds investor has emerged as Ireland’s biggest private-sector creditor by aggressively buying Irish government bonds.
The French government has been forced to rescue the distressed domestic mortgage lender Credit Immobilier de France.
Credit Suisse is relocating dozens of back-office jobs from Singapore to India and Poland as part of efforts to cut costs.