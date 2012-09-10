PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 10

Financial Times
Glencore is set to detail its new offer for miner Xstrata to the market as early as Monday.
Europe’s big banks could be forced to ringfence trading assets under a plan emerging as the consensus recommendation of the Liikanen review.
A campaign group backing Barack Obama is pushing to raise up to $150 million in coming weeks.
Corporate America is more pessimistic about the prospects for short-term earnings growth than at any time since the start of the financial crisis.
BNP Paribas is to start issuing bonds through its Italian subsidiary rather than fund it from parent-company resources.
Jaguar Land Rover’s trades union wants the carmaker to guarantee to keep all three of its UK plants open.
China’s downturn is spreading to the sectors and companies that were expected to withstand the slowdown and drive growth in the region.
Germany should leave the euro zone if it is not prepared to take a more decisive lead in helping the euro zone’s weaker nations George Soros said.
Planning permission for new homes in Britain has fallen sharply to its lowest level in three years.