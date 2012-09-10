PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 10

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

GLENCORE SOFTENS XSTRATA PROPOSALS

Glencore is set to detail its new offer for miner Xstrata to the market as early as Monday.

EU BANKS FACE RINGFENCE ON TRADING ASSETS

Europe’s big banks could be forced to ringfence trading assets under a plan emerging as the consensus recommendation of the Liikanen review.

OBAMA SUPER-PAC IN PUSH TO RAISE $150 MLN

A campaign group backing Barack Obama is pushing to raise up to $150 million in coming weeks.

US COMPANIES GLOOMY ABOUT EARNING GROWTH

Corporate America is more pessimistic about the prospects for short-term earnings growth than at any time since the start of the financial crisis.

BNP‘S ITALIAN ARM TO FUND ITS OWN DEBT

BNP Paribas is to start issuing bonds through its Italian subsidiary rather than fund it from parent-company resources.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER UNION SEEKS UK PLEDGE

Jaguar Land Rover’s trades union wants the carmaker to guarantee to keep all three of its UK plants open.

DOWNTURN IN CHINA SPREADS TO KEY SECTORS

China’s downturn is spreading to the sectors and companies that were expected to withstand the slowdown and drive growth in the region.

‘LEAD OR LEAVE EURO’, SOROS TELLS GERMANY

Germany should leave the euro zone if it is not prepared to take a more decisive lead in helping the euro zone’s weaker nations George Soros said.

APPROVAL FOR NEW HOMES RECORDS SHARP FALL

Planning permission for new homes in Britain has fallen sharply to its lowest level in three years.