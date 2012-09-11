PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 10

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
Barclays will take the axe to its controversial tax structuring unit, as it seeks to clean up its image in the wake of a succession of scandals.
The performance of troubled Olympics contractor G4S will be reviewed “very carefully”, the British government has warned.
Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli appeared in court on Monday at the start of his fraud trial in a case involving losses of $2.3 billion.
Xi Jinping has disappeared from public view weeks before his expected takeover of the Chinese Communist Party.
Glencore laid out what it said was a final $36 billion takeover offer for Xstrata, warning it would not improve the terms again.
A deal between the UK’s mobile operators has been brokered that will allow for next-generation 4G mobile broadband services to be rolled out.
Radical and rapid reform of Libor rates could trigger chaos for $300 trillion in existing debt and derivative contracts based on the interbank lending benchmarks.
A small app developer in Florida was the source of the Apple leak by the hacktivist group Anonymous last week.