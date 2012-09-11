PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 12

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

UK FACES CLASH WITH BRUSSELS ON CITY

Britain faces a fresh fight with Brussels over who has control over the City of London as new EBA reforms are unveiled on Wednesday.

BURBERRY ALERT DAMPS SECTOR SENTIMENT

Burberry issued a profit warning that wiped more than a fifth off its share price, sending shock waves through the luxury goods sector.

UBS WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDED $104 MLN

The whistleblower in a landmark tax-dodging case against Swiss bank UBS has won a record-setting $104 million reward from U.S. authorities.

DEUTSCHE VOWS SHAKE-UP OF BANK CULTURE

Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said he expected the lender to embark on deeper jobs cuts than the 1,900 already announced.

BLACKROCK FINED FOR CLIENT ASSET BREACH

BlackRock has been fined 9.5 million pounds ($15 million) by Britain’s financial regulator for failing to adequately protect client deposits.

CITI TAKES $2.9 BLN HIT ON SMITH BARNEY SALE

Citigroup expects to report a non-cash charge of $2.9 billion after taxes to reflect a lower value for its brokerage joint venture with Morgan Stanley.

KREMLIN SHIELDS GAZPROM FROM EU PROBE

The Kremlin has moved to shield Gazprom from an EU anti-monopoly investigation in a deepening standoff over gas prices.

MOODY‘S WARNS ON U.S. CREDIT RATING

Moody’s said the U.S. may lose its top credit rating if next year’s budget talks do not produce policies that decrease its debt.

APPLICATIONS SOUGHT FOR ‘NEAR-IMPOSSIBLE JOB’

The Treasury will post an advertisement in the Economist magazine for the position of the next governor of the Bank of England.