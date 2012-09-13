PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 13

Financial Times
Britain’s BAE Systems and Airbus-owner EADS are in advanced merger talks to create a combined group worth $48 billion.
A banker who led British bank HBOS Plc to the brink of collapse in 2008 has been given a record fine and banned for life from the industry.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya was killed in an attack on the consulate in the eastern city of Benghazi.
Apple has unveiled its iPhone 5 which is thinner and lighter than older models and also has faster wireless.
UBS is considering a range of options to cap bankers’ bonuses.
The arrival of investment banks in the aluminium market has triggered a shake-up in the $100 billion industry.
The president of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso called on Wednesday for the European Union to be turned into a ‘federation of nation states’.
Three banks have launched legal proceedings against a Dubai investment firm, calling for repayment of loans.
The London mansion of Lebanon’s late prime minister, Rafiq Hariri, has been put up for sale and is expected to sell for around 300 million pounds.