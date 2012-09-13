PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 13

Financial Times

Headlines

EADS AND BAE IN TIE-UP TALKS -

LIFE BAN AND FINE FOR HBOS’ CUMMINGS -

US AMBASSADOR KILLED IN LIBYA ATTACK -

APPLE UNVEILS THINNER AND LIGHTER IPHONE -

UBS LOOKS TO PUT CAP ON BANKER BONUSES -

BANKS FORCE ALUMINIUM MARKET SHAKE-UP -

BARROSO CALLS FOR EU ‘FEDERATION’ -

BANKS IN LEGAL ACTION AGAINST DUBAI GROUP -

HYDE PARK MANSION ON SALE FOR 300 MLN GBP -

Overview

EADS AND BAE IN TIE-UP TALKS

Britain’s BAE Systems and Airbus-owner EADS are in advanced merger talks to create a combined group worth $48 billion.

LIFE BAN AND FINE FOR HBOS’ CUMMINGS

A banker who led British bank HBOS Plc to the brink of collapse in 2008 has been given a record fine and banned for life from the industry.

US AMBASSADOR KILLED IN LIBYA ATTACK

The U.S. ambassador to Libya was killed in an attack on the consulate in the eastern city of Benghazi.

APPLE UNVEILS THINNER AND LIGHTER IPHONE

Apple has unveiled its iPhone 5 which is thinner and lighter than older models and also has faster wireless.

UBS LOOKS TO PUT CAP ON BANKER BONUSES

UBS is considering a range of options to cap bankers’ bonuses.

BANKS FORCE ALUMINIUM MARKET SHAKE-UP

The arrival of investment banks in the aluminium market has triggered a shake-up in the $100 billion industry.

BARROSO CALLS FOR EU ‘FEDERATION’

The president of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso called on Wednesday for the European Union to be turned into a ‘federation of nation states’.

BANKS IN LEGAL ACTION AGAINST DUBAI GROUP

Three banks have launched legal proceedings against a Dubai investment firm, calling for repayment of loans.

HYDE PARK MANSION ON SALE FOR 300 MLN GBP

The London mansion of Lebanon’s late prime minister, Rafiq Hariri, has been put up for sale and is expected to sell for around 300 million pounds.