PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 14

The U.S. Fed has launched an open-ended effort to spark the recovery by injecting an additional $40 billion into the economy.
Shares in EADS and BAE Systems tumbled amid fear that the tie-up of the biggest defence and aerospace group could hit political obstacles.
Some analysts have suggested Apple’s new iPhone 5 could sell almost twice as many in the opening weekend as the iPhone 4 two years ago.
City of London law and accountancy firms are jostling for the opportunity to earn a place on the FSA’s first panel of external experts.
Deutsche Bank is seeking to convince rival investment banks to share markets and trading IT software to lower costs.
HSBC’s Head of UK Bank Joe Garner will step down from the role at the end of October.
German objections forced Brussels to shelve a blueprint for a single guarantee scheme to cover all 5 trillion euros ($6.45 trillion) in euro zone bank deposits.
Nintendo said the global launch of its redesigned Wii game console would begin in the U.S. in November.