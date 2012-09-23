PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 24

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
BAE Systems has warned it will walk away from its proposed tie-up with EADS if the deal waters down its special relationship with the Pentagon.
British parents will be allowed to use money locked up in pension schemes to help their children obtain mortgages, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said.
Profit-starved hedge fund managers, best known as masters of the financial universe, are turning to an unlikely place for their next windfall.
Fidelity, one of Britain’s most influential investors, is gearing up for a stand-off with Steve Morgan, founder and executive chairman of Redrow.
Europe’s banks are on track to dispose of 20 billion euros ($25.98 billion) worth of loans backed by offices, shops and hotels this year.
Facebook is working with a data company that can track whether people who see ads on the site buy advertised products in stores.
DRB-Hicom, the Malaysian owner of Lotus, has been hit by legal and supplier problems as it prepares a fresh turnaround plan for the struggling carmaker.
French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has said Greece should be given more time to meet the terms of its international bailout.
Xstrata is set to conclude consultations with its top shareholders this week about 140 million pound-worth of retention packages for its most senior executives.