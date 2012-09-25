PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 26

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

BRITISH BANKS BODY BOWS OUT OF LIBOR

The British Bankers’ Association (BBA) is willing to give up its responsibility for setting the Libor interbank borrowing rate.

SECESSION CRISIS HEAPS PAIN ON SPAIN

Spain lurched further towards a full-blown constitutional crisis as Catalonia announced a snap election.

SCHRODERS BOWS TO NEW MOOD ON AUDITS

PwC’s auditing relationship with Schroders is at risk after the fund manager put its contract out to tender.

BUMI CONSIDERS CUTTING INDONESIAN TIE

The board of Bumi is weighing up severing ties with one of its Indonesian businesses as part of a restructuring aimed at reviving investor confidence.

TOTAL WARNS AGAINST OIL DRILLING IN ARCTIC

Total’s chief executive Christophe de Margerie has said energy companies should not drill for crude in Arctic waters.

BANKS SEEK CHANGES TO RESEARCH SETTLEMENT

Big Wall Street banks are seeking to amend the global research settlement reached with U.S. regulators.

TOYOTA TO REDUCE CHINA-BOUND PRODUCTION

Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor will cut production in China as rising anti-Japan sentiment in the country hurt sales.

TNK-BP PARTNERS EYE BP‘S ENTIRE STAKE

BP’s Russian billionaire partners in TNK-BP are preparing an all-cash offer for the UK oil company’s 50 percent holding in the Russian oil venture.

UBS WORKER DID NOT REPORT ‘UMBRELLA’

A co-worker of Kweku Adoboli reported the alleged UBS rogue trader for breaching his trading limits but failed to inform the bank about an ‘umbrella’ pot of money.

BBC APOLOGISES TO QUEEN

The BBC has issued an apology to the Queen after one of its correspondents divulged details of a private conversation with the monarch.

SYRIAN CHILDREN SUFFER TORTURE AND TRAUMA

Children have been killed and tortured in Syria, a leading charity said on Tuesday, as it called for greater UN monitoring.