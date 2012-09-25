PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 26

Financial Times
Headlines
TNK-BP PARTNERS EYE BP‘S ENTIRE STAKE -
UBS WORKER DID NOT REPORT ‘UMBRELLA’ -
Overview
The British Bankers’ Association (BBA) is willing to give up its responsibility for setting the Libor interbank borrowing rate.
Spain lurched further towards a full-blown constitutional crisis as Catalonia announced a snap election.
PwC’s auditing relationship with Schroders is at risk after the fund manager put its contract out to tender.
The board of Bumi is weighing up severing ties with one of its Indonesian businesses as part of a restructuring aimed at reviving investor confidence.
Total’s chief executive Christophe de Margerie has said energy companies should not drill for crude in Arctic waters.
Big Wall Street banks are seeking to amend the global research settlement reached with U.S. regulators.
Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor will cut production in China as rising anti-Japan sentiment in the country hurt sales.
TNK-BP PARTNERS EYE BP‘S ENTIRE STAKE
BP’s Russian billionaire partners in TNK-BP are preparing an all-cash offer for the UK oil company’s 50 percent holding in the Russian oil venture.
UBS WORKER DID NOT REPORT ‘UMBRELLA’
A co-worker of Kweku Adoboli reported the alleged UBS rogue trader for breaching his trading limits but failed to inform the bank about an ‘umbrella’ pot of money.
The BBC has issued an apology to the Queen after one of its correspondents divulged details of a private conversation with the monarch.
Children have been killed and tortured in Syria, a leading charity said on Tuesday, as it called for greater UN monitoring.