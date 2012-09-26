PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 27

Financial Times
Headlines
L‘OREAL CHIEF HIT OUT AT 75 PCT INCOME TAX -
SANTANDER COMPLETES MEXICO‘S BIGGEST IPO -
Overview
Political turmoil in Spain ahead of a possible European rescue triggered a financial market backlash on Wednesday.
L‘OREAL CHIEF HIT OUT AT 75 PCT INCOME TAX
France will find it “almost impossible” to hire top talent if the government goes ahead with plans to impose a 75 percent marginal income tax rate.
Polls in critical swing states showing it would take a significant change in course for the Republican nominee to unseat Barack Obama.
Royal Bank of Scotland is to sell shares in Direct Line at a lower-than-expected level.
AngloGold Ashanti said it had to halt its operations in the country as tens of thousands of its workers went on strike.
European companies were much more bearish about the value of their past acquisitions last year.
Credit Suisse is considering folding its asset management business into its private banking division.
SANTANDER COMPLETES MEXICO‘S BIGGEST IPO
The dual U.S. and Mexico share offering of Banco Santander’s Mexican arm raised $4.13 billion this year, behind Facebook and Japan Airlines.