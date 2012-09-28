PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 28

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
The “broken” Libor interbank lending rate will get “a complete overhaul”, according to Martin Wheatley, the Financial Services Authority managing director.
The Spanish government announced budget cuts and tax increases totalling 40 billion euros ($51.45 billion)for next year.
Regulators will launch a full-blown investigation into the motor insurance market on Friday.
A Chinese government fund is set to buy a 40 percent stake in the UK’s largest developer of student housing.
Investment bank earnings from mergers and acquisitions and debt and equity capital markets has slowed to a low not seen since the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
The French government is pushing to hold a large stake in the group to be created by combining EADS and BAE .
Goldman Sachs will pay about $12 million to settle charges it violated “pay-to-play” rules.
The effects of drought across the U.S. farm belt resulted in revised estimates for second quarter down from 1.7 to 1.3 percent.