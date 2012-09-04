PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 4

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
David Cameron began a key overhaul of his ministerial team on Monday night.
ECB data on Monday showed interest rates paid by companies in the euro zone’s weaker economies have surged.
Europe’s listed companies must have 40 percent of their non-executive director board seats filled by women by 2020 or face fines.
Royal Bank of Scotland’s insurance arm has set targets to improve its profitability, seeking to boost investor confidence.
The chairmen of the main UK banks have been told by the FSA to disclose details to avoid any future IT glitches.
One of Nomura’s most senior investment bankers has resigned his post.
The downturn in Britain’s manufacturing sector eased in August after domestic clients placed more orders.
Chalco has dropped its $926 million offer for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
George Osborne’s plan for a state-backed small-business bank needs to go well beyond a “rebranding exercise”, business leaders have warned.