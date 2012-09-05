PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 5

Financial Times
Expansion at Heathrow and the future of the NHS were the top subjects of debate in the wake of David Cameron’s first cabinet shake-up.
HACKERS PUBLISH APPLE USERS’ DATA
Hackers have caused embarrassment for Apple by publishing a trove of sensitive customer information online.
Business leaders urged the government to stand firm against the European Commission’s plan to legislate quotas of women on boards.
Investors in the 1.1 trillion euro ($1.38 trillion) European money market fund industry are facing losses as big managers prpeare to pass on the impact of negative short-term interest rates.
One of Russia’s major mobile phone companies is planning a $20 billion flotation in London and Moscow.
The European Commission has opened a formal investigation into suspected market abuses by Gazprom.
Britain’s largest mobile phone payment platform is set to be granted unconditional EU approval despite objections by rivals such as Google.
Spain is planning to provide 4.5 billion euros ($5.65 billion) in stopgap rescue money to Bankia by injecting it with Spanish government debt.
Royal Dutch Shell’s regulatory problems in the U.S. Arctic are deterring other energy groups with licences in the U.S.’ northern oceans.
Spanish bank Santander plans to raise up to 3.4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) through the stock market listing of a quarter of its Mexican unit.
Deutsche Bank cut 10 percent of its Asian equities sales and trading staff on Tuesday.