PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 6

The ECB will refrain from publishing any formal cap on bond yields when it announces a new plan to buy distressed euro zone sovereign debt.
Nokia launched its new smartphone on Wednesday, but failed to excite investors as share prices fell again.
MI5 is appealing to small and medium-sized technology companies to help provide the gizmos for covert operations.
AG Barr, maker of Scotland’s Irn-Bru, has launched an audacious bid for Britvic.
China Development Bank will sell $1.6 billion in asset-backed securities this week, the country’s biggest securitisation deal.
Citigroup is launching a commodity trade finance business to capitalize on a market gap.
Lloyds Banking Group is under investigation by the FSA as part of a crackdown on incentives that encourage the mis-selling of products.
Goldman Sachs is upping its lending to wealthy individuals with a host of new loan products and credit offerings.
A decision on whether to expand Heathrow airport has been shelved until beyond the 2015 election.
Emirates Airline is set to announce plans on Thursday for a far-reaching partnership with Qantas.