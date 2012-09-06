PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 7

Financial Times
The European Central Bank agreed on Thursday to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to solve the euro zone crisis.
French President Francois Hollande is under pressure over a controversial 75 percent marginal tax rate for the rich.
In the past two years, investment banks have tried to counter a slump in business by attempting to cut jobs and capacity.
The potential collapse of the planned merger between Glencore and Xstrata would lift the value of failed mergers in the natural resources sector.
Man Group, the world’s second-largest hedge fund, has hired former Pimco international bond chief Sudesh Mariappa.
The OECD has predicted that Britain’s economy will contract by 0.7 percent in 2012.
Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy showed no rush on Thursday to seek a bailout that would come with bitter conditions.
Twitter has taken an early lead over Facebook in the mobile advertising market, analysts say.
JPMorgan Chase is facing a new probe from the U.S. Senate into the trading losses at its chief investment office.