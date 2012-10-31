PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times-Oct 31

Financial Times
UBS on Tuesday confirmed plans to cut 10,000 jobs as part of a radical restructuring to slim down its investment banking division.
Businesses and residents across the northeast U.S. face billions of dollars of losses and days of disruption after Hurricane Sandy swept through the region.
Britain’s growth strategy of tax cuts and deregulation will not provide a fast track to economic prosperity and needs to be completely reassessed, according to a government review.
FIAT REVAMP TO AVOID ‘CARMAGEDDON’
Sergio Marchionne has outlined a strategy for Fiat to survive a European “Carmageddon” by focusing on export markets rather than closing plants.
BP has increased its dividend payouts in a signal to investors of its greater optimism that it is finally bouncing back from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster.
Mickey Mouse has forged an unlikely alliance with Darth Vader after Walt Disney agreed a $4 billion deal to acquire Lucasfilm, the company behind the Star Wars films.
A top BoE official has said the Occupy movement was right to attack the global financial system, in a speech to about 500 protesters, students and financiers in London.