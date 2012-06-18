FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST: Financial Times - June 18
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
June 18, 2012 / 12:26 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST: Financial Times - June 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) -

AXA RAISES $7 BLN FUND FOR BUYOUT DEALS

The investment arm of French insurance group AXA has raised $7.1 billion from outside investors to buy stakes in buyout funds from investors looking to cash out.

EX-RBS HEAD URGES END TO FREE ACCOUNTS

Brian Hartzer, the outgoing head of retail at RBS, said in an interview that the current model of free bank accounts in Britain needs to be reformed.

GROWTH DEMAND SPLITS BANK COMMITTEE

British finance minister George Osborne’s demand that the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee should support government growth policy has divided the committee.

POLICY ‘PARALYSIS’ HITS GLOBAL RECOVERY

Confidence in the ability of policy makers to provide conditions for growth has been dented, stalling the global recovery, according to the FT/Brookings Institution Tiger Index.

SNP SET TO DROP OPPOSITION TO NATO

The Scottish National Party is set to announce at its October conference that it will reverse 30 years of opposition to NATO membership for Scotland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.