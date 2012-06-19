FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST: Financial Times - June 19
#Funds News
June 19, 2012 / 2:16 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST: Financial Times - June 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BACKING GROWS FOR ONE EU BANK SUPERVISOR

A push by EU leaders to create a single supervisor for Europe’s largest banks is gaining momentum as support builds for giving the European Central Bank oversight powers in a big step toward “banking union”.

CAMERON WARNS ON LASTING CRISIS

David Cameron put Britain on standby for a protracted eurozone crisis, using a speech at the G20 summit to plead with European leaders to seize a chance to stabilise the single currency.

HOHN DEMANDS LLOYDS REPLACE £10BN ‘COCOS’

The Children’s Investment Fund, an activist hedge fund manager known for its aggressive tactics, has turned its attention to Lloyds Banking Group by urging regulators to bolster the bank’s capital reserves.

UK ECONOMY MANUFACTURES REBALANCING ACT

The much heralded “rebalancing” of the economy towards manufacturing is starting to happen, according to data showing the proportion of output accounted for by factory production has risen for the second successive year.

FACEBOOK BUYS FACIAL RECOGNITION GROUP

Facebook has acquired Face.com, an Israeli facial recognition group, which will provide the social network with technology to identify people from the millions of photos uploaded to its site.

RUSSIA EARMARKS $40BN TO BOLSTER ECONOMY

Russia is setting aside up to $40bn to shore up the economy in case the crisis in the eurozone spreads, and is dusting off a plan that would allow the government to recapitalise the country’s banking system.

MAN GROUP APPOINTS NEW FINANCE DIRECTOR

Man Group has replaced its finance director as the world’s second-largest hedge fund manager by assets seeks to remedy shareholder concerns about its performance.

