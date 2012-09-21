PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Sept 21

Headlines

Overview

KING GIVES GREEN LIGHT TO BREAK DEBT RULE

Bank of England governor Mervyn King has given the coalition government a green light to break its self-imposed deadline to start lowering the nation’s debt within three years.

EU IN TALKS OVER SPANISH RESCUE PLAN

EU authorities are working behind the scenes to pave the way for a new Spanish rescue programme and unlimited bond buying by the ECB, by helping Madrid craft an economic reform programme that will be unveiled next week.

JAMES MURDOCH EYES EXPANDED US ROLE

James Murdoch is being lined up to take direct responsibility for News Corp’s US television businesses, even as his record in the UK was attacked by media regulator Ofcom.

BRAZIL‘S FINANCE CHIEF ATTACKS US OVER QE3

Guido Mantega, Brazil’s finance minister, has warned that the US Federal Reserve’s “protectionist” move to roll out more qe will reignite the currency wars with potentially drastic consequences for the rest of the world.

REGULATOR RULES BSKYB ‘FIT AND PROPER’

The broadcasting regulator has ruled that James Murdoch’s shortcomings in dealing with the phone-hacking scandal did not warrant stripping BSkyB of its broadcast licence.

GLENCORE AND XSTRATA IN CRUNCH MEETINGS

The boards of Glencore and Xstrata were holding last-minute meetings on Thursday to review the final details of the planned $80 billion combination of the resources companies.

MAPS APP GRIPES TARNISH IPHONE 5 LAUNCH

Apple stands accused of putting competitive differences with Google ahead of its customers, as complaints about the iPhone’s new Maps app threaten to overshadow its launch.

CREST EYES 500 MILLION POUND ($810 MILLION) FLOTATION

Crest Nicholson, the housebuilder that collapsed during the credit crisis, is weighing a return to the stock market, underscoring the resurgence of investor confidence in its sector.