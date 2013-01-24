PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Headlines

FSA probes ICAP over Libor fixing

Cameron puts EU future on the line

UK labour market defies gloom

GMG ends talks to sell Trader stake

Chinese fund and Schmidt-backed bank unite

Overview

FSA PROBES ICAP OVER LIBOR FIXING ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, has become a focus of the UK Libor rate-rigging investigation and is being investigated by the UK financial watchdog for possible breaches of market conduct rules. () CAMERON PUTS EU FUTURE ON THE LINE David Cameron put Britain’s future in the EU on the line in an audacious gamble that united his Conservative party but could have profound implications for the country. ()

UK LABOUR MARKET DEFIES GLOOM The puzzle of Britain’s productivity performance grew on Wednesday, with an unexpectedly buoyant set of employment figures ahead of Friday’s output data for last year’s fourth quarter, which many economists think will show a dip. ()

GMG ENDS TALKS TO SELL TRADER STAKE Guardian Media Group has called off talks with interested buyers over the sale of its half stake in the car classifieds company Trader Media Group following a failure to agree a price. Apax, its joint venture partner in Trader Media, had been interested in buying out the 50.1 per cent owned by GMG in a deal that would have netted the publisher of the Guardian and the Observer around 300 million pounds in cash. ()

CHINESE FUND AND SCHMIDT-BACKED BANK UNITE A boutique merchant bank backed by Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt has struck a deal with a Chinese state-owned fund to work together on media, sport and entertainment acquisitions. Raine’s partnership with China Media Capital, which manages a Rmb5bn ($805m) fund, is the latest sign that China’s nascent but fast-growing media sector is keen to borrow expertise and contacts from established western operators. ()