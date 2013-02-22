PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Headlines

Brussels turns up pressure over Libor

Rothschild loses Bumi power struggle

Tax evaders named and shamed by Revenue

Citi unveils pay plan of executives

Regulator moves to break auditor ties

PM appears to falter on EU vote pledge

Bankia to reveal loss of more than 19 billion euros

BAE launches 1 billion pound share buyback

ECB unveils 1.1 billion euro profit on crisis bonds

PayPal enters UK mobile payments race

Overview

The European Commission’s 18-month long antitrust investigation into yen and euro interbank rates has been broadened to include Swiss franc-denominated swaps.

Nat Rothschild has failed in his bid to replace the board of Bumi Plc, the Indonesian mining company he helped create.

HM Revenue and Customs has published a list of names and addresses of deliberate tax defaulters on its website for the first time in a bid to intensify its crackdown on tax evasion.

Citigroup has scrapped an old bonus scheme and set tougher targets for its new chief executive.

The Competition Commission will on Friday accuse auditors of focusing too much on pleasing executives whose accounts they are supposed to be vetting.

David Cameron seems to have reneged on a promise that he would hold a referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU if he was prime minister after 2015.

Bankia will next week unveil an annual net loss of more than 19 billion euros as the nationalised lender speeds up its plan to close branches and sell assets.

BAE Systems will buy back 1 billion pounds worth of its shares over three years in an attempt to restore investor confidence in the face of sharp cuts to western military budgets.

Eurozone central banks made up to 14 billion euros last year from sovereign bonds of crisis-hit countries.

eBay’s PayPal online payment services company is entering the mobile payments race in the UK.