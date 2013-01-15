PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 15

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) -

Headlines

TOP UK BANKS BACK NEW WATCHDOG

WESTMINSTER HITS AT GOLDMAN SACHS BONUS PLAN

PENSIONS REFORM TO NET TREASURY 9BN STG

EU BERATES CHINA OVER STEEL SUBSIDIES

Overview

British Banking Association head Anthony Browne said Britain’s banks would support a new professional standards body.

A plan by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs to delay paying UK bonuses to take advantage of a tax cut has drawn heavy criticism from members of Parliament.

Britain’s Treasury will benefit by more than 9 billion pounds annually from 2017 from pension reform.

In a report, the European Commission said China was illegally helping steel manufacturers to obtain materials below market prices.