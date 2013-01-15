FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 15
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 1:25 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) -

Headlines

TOP UK BANKS BACK NEW WATCHDOG

WESTMINSTER HITS AT GOLDMAN SACHS BONUS PLAN

PENSIONS REFORM TO NET TREASURY 9BN STG

EU BERATES CHINA OVER STEEL SUBSIDIES

Overview

British Banking Association head Anthony Browne said Britain’s banks would support a new professional standards body.

A plan by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs to delay paying UK bonuses to take advantage of a tax cut has drawn heavy criticism from members of Parliament.

Britain’s Treasury will benefit by more than 9 billion pounds annually from 2017 from pension reform.

In a report, the European Commission said China was illegally helping steel manufacturers to obtain materials below market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.