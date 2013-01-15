PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 15

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) -
Headlines
Overview
British Banking Association head Anthony Browne said Britain’s banks would support a new professional standards body.
A plan by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs to delay paying UK bonuses to take advantage of a tax cut has drawn heavy criticism from members of Parliament.
Britain’s Treasury will benefit by more than 9 billion pounds annually from 2017 from pension reform.
In a report, the European Commission said China was illegally helping steel manufacturers to obtain materials below market prices.