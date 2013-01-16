FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 16
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) -

Headlines

SPAIN URGES GERMANY TO BOOST GROWTH

POTENTIAL BUYERS CIRCLE STRICKEN HMV

CLARKE STEPS UP PRO-EU RHETORIC

SILVER LAKE AT CENTRE OF DELL DEAL TALKS

Overview

In an interview, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said creditor countries in the euro zone should do more to stimulate growth.

Retail restructuring group Hilco, Jon Moulton’s Better Capital, and private equity firms Endless and Oakley Capital are among those eyeing HMV after it went into administration.

Pro-European minister and ex-Chancellor Ken Clarke said that a referendum on Britain’s future in the European Union would be a gamble.

Talks on a buyout of PC maker Dell are focused around private equity firm Silver Lake.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.