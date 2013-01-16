PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 16

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) -
Headlines
Overview
In an interview, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said creditor countries in the euro zone should do more to stimulate growth.
Retail restructuring group Hilco, Jon Moulton’s Better Capital, and private equity firms Endless and Oakley Capital are among those eyeing HMV after it went into administration.
Pro-European minister and ex-Chancellor Ken Clarke said that a referendum on Britain’s future in the European Union would be a gamble.
Talks on a buyout of PC maker Dell are focused around private equity firm Silver Lake.