FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News - Sept 17
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
September 17, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News - Sept 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Financial Times

* An array of institutional investors has joined forces to resist attempts to dilute audit reforms that would affect listed companies across the European Union.

* Leading international fund managers have trimmed their holdings in South Africa’s natural resources sector since fighting at Lonmin’s Marikana mine resulted in the deaths of 44 people last month, with some investors making a strategic decision to unwind their exposure to the country indefinitely.

* The Universities Superannuation Scheme, the UK’s second-biggest private pension fund, revealed that its deficit tripled over the past year to a record 10 billion pounds as it made a big bet on risky assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.