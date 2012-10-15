UPDATE 1-Funds Industry news - Oct 15

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Financial Times

* NYSE Euronext could get regulatory approval as early as this week to launch a service for retail investors which is separate from those used by high frequency trading firms and long-term institutional investors.

* The European Securities and Markets Authority has rejected attempts by two fund management trade associations to get it to reconsider new guidelines aimed at strengthening investor protection and harmonising regulatory practices. The Independent

* British pension fund chief Ian Greenwood has flown to Los Angeles for Tuesday’s News Corporation annual meeting to call for Rupert Murdoch to give up his joint role as chairman and chief executive.