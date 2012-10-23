FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News - Oct 23
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2012

PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News - Oct 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Financial Times

* A group of BAE Systems shareholders has demanded the resignation of chairman Dick Olver, saying sweeping changes are needed at the UK defence group following the collapse of the EADS merger two weeks ago.

The Wall Street Journal

* One of the hottest trades of the past few months has been the bonds of a country so shaken by economic and social turmoil that a neo-Nazi party is running third in the polls. Hedge funds have been buying Greece.

The Sydney Morning Herald

* The Australian Shareholders Association has been forced to withdraw some of its remarks made when arguing to have Gordon Merchant, the founder of Billabong, sacked from the board of the embattled surf, ski, skate and street wear retailer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
