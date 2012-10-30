PRESS DIGEST- Funds industry news - Oct 30

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Wall Street Journal

*Some big investors have been buying claims against the London unit of collapsed bank Lehman Brothers for more than 100 percent of their original value. The premium commanded reflect optimism that the administrator will round up enough assets to pay all its valid claims.

The Financial Times

*Grant Capital Partners, the hedge fund manager set up by the former Goldman Sachs trading star behind Peloton Partners -- one of the industry’s biggest collapses -- is shutting down.