PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News - Sept 3
#Funds News
September 3, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News - Sept 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Financial Times

* More than a quarter of exchange traded funds and notes listed in the U.S. have failed to attract sufficient assets to be economically viable, according to data compiled for the Financial Times.

* A leading U.S. figure in bond investment - Franklin Templeton’s Michael Hasenstab - has emerged as Ireland’s single biggest private sector creditor by aggressively buying Irish government bonds.

* China Investment Corp has sold most of its stake in BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, as part of a wider strategy to trim holdings in global financial institutions.

The Daily Telegraph

* Lewis Chester, the former Conservative Party donor, has put his beleaguered hedge fund, Pentagon Capital Management, into administration in a move that could leave the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nearly $100 million out of pocket.

The Times

* Burnt shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland are in talks with litigation funds with a view to launching a formal 3.3 billion pounds ($5.2 billion)lawsuit against the bank and its ex-chief executive, Fred Goodwin, within weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
