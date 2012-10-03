PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News - Oct 3

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Financial Times

* Legal & General Investment Management, one of the UK’s biggest shareholders, has stepped up efforts to crack down on excessive pay by voting against 18 remuneration committee chairmen on company boards so far this year.

* Blackstone has set up a joint venture for financial services deals with London-based Anacap Financial Partners, as the two private equity groups seek to acquire European banking and insurance businesses.

* Two of Parmalat’s minority shareholders have written to the dairy company’s board saying the recent $904 million acquisition of Lactalis America Group shows that management is acting exclusively in the interests of the majority shareholder.

* Global Infrastructure Partners, the private equity group that owns the UK’s Gatwick and Edinburgh airports, has raised $8.25 billion for a fund to invest in infrastructure assets in developed markets.