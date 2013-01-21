FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News - Jan 21
January 21, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-Funds Industry News - Jan 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - FINANCIAL TIMES:

* Allianz Global Investors is to launch an infrastructure debt fund in Britain, the first of its kind, to help build schools, hospitals and roads.

* Goldman Sachs starts roadshow today to sell shares worth 1.4 billion euros in a German property portfolio, starting one of the biggest IPOs in European property in recent years.

* BNP Paribas to spin off clean energy fund manager.

* UK’s Investment Management Association says managers’ options for outsourcing their back office solutions are too limited, making it difficult to reduce the risk of administrative failures.

BUSINESS STANDARD:

* L&T Finance in advanced stages of negotiations to buy Morgan Stanley’s wealth management buisness in India.

