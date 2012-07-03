PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 3

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST -- China Development Bank said it has signed financing deals worth 40 billion yuan with municipal governments, including those of Zhongshan and Qingyuan, and transport groups in Guangdong, to alleviate the financing difficulties faced by major projects and construction activities in the province. -- London is not competing with Hong Kong in developing a yuan trading centre, said Mark Boleat, chairman of the policy and resources committee at the city corporation. Boleat added that London, the world's largest foreign exchange hub, was well positioned to develop the offshore centre but the biggest challenge would be liquidity. -- More than half of the city's journalists believe that press freedom will decline with Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying at the helm, according to the latest survey from the Hong Kong Journalists Association. MING PAO DAILY NEWS -- Mark Dickens, the head of listing at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, may leave his position shortly, sources said. ORIENTAL DAILY -- Cathay Pacific Airways has no intention to launch a low-cost subsidiary to match its rivals, said chief executive John Slosar. THE STANDARD -- China National Materials Co Ltd issued a profit warning on its first-half results due to a substantial decrease in selling price of its main products and as some of its overseas projects are expected to incur loss. WEN WEI PO -- Bank of Communications Co Ltd said Dicky Peter Yip has resigned from his position as the Vice President of the Bank with effect from July 1. For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)