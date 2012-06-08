FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 8
June 8, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mainland companies could pour $25 billion a year in direct investments into Europe over the next decade despite growing uncertainty about the euro zone’s fate, according to New York-based research and advisory body Rhodium Group.

-- Chinese property developer Shui On Land Chairman Vincent Lo said the company was not facing a cash crunch and hinted that it might have to defer plans to spin off its premier commercial property unit, China Xintiandi Co Ltd, if the market sentiment continued to weaken.

-- At least HK$820 million ($105.69 million) has been subscribed so far for the Monetary Authority’s HK$10 billion of inflation-linked bonds (iBonds). Subscription ends on June 13.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China, which targets to raise HK$23.4 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, aims to complete the listing by mid-July, said market sources.

THE STANDARD

-- Pinball arcade operator Dynam Japan Holdings, which runs a chain of 355 pinball, or pachinko, games arcades across 46 prefectures of Japan, has gone through a listing hearing, preparing to raise up to HK$1.94 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong.

APPLE DAILY

-- Sinopharm Group Co Ltd, China’s largest pharmaceutical products distributor, said it proposed to raise up to 8 billion yuan ($1.26 billion) through bonds with maturity of up to 10 years, to repay debt and for working capital.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
