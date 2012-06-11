PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - June 11

HONG KONG, June 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- NetSuite, an online seller of business-automation software controlled by technology mogul Larry Ellison, is keen to establish partnerships with mainland online retailers and plans to step up its expansion into China through the mainland’s fast-growing e-commerce industry, said President and Chief Executive Zach Nelson.

-- Chinese firms are expected to increase their merger and acquisition activities in 2012, and such deals are predicted to more than double from last year as firms seek opportunities arising from Europe’s sovereign debt crisis, said Fang Jian, a managing partner at global law firm Linklaters.

-- Thousands of protesters demanding an investigation into the death of Tiananmen dissident Li Wangyang marched on the central government’s liaison office on Sunday. Organisers said 25,000 people took part, while police put the figure at 5,400.

THE STANDARD

-- Shanghai Industrial Holdings subsidiary Asia Water Technology said it plans to acquire Shenzhen-based water services company Nanfang Water Services Group, which is the second-largest sewage treatment company in Shenzhen, for 409.3 million yuan ($64.25 million).

APPLE DAILY

-- Italian fashion house Prada SpA spokesman said the company is confident it can open 80 new stores this year, although it only achieved 8 percent of the target in the first quarter.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)